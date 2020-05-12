Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter to introduce labels for tweets carrying misleading Covid-19 information

Microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday announced that it is introducing new labels for tweets to mark them if they are related to Covid-19 misinformation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:03 IST
Twitter to introduce labels for tweets carrying misleading Covid-19 information
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday announced that it is introducing new labels for tweets to mark them if they are related to Covid-19 misinformation.

According to The Verge, these labels will make it easier for the users to differentiate between a verified and unverified and misleading claim related to Covid-19.

These labels will be linked to a page curated by the platform. Besides the page these labels will also link to an 'external trusted source' which will provide information about the claims that a particular tweet makes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

London Diamond League meeting cancelled

British Athletics confirmed on Tuesday that the London Diamond League meeting scheduled for early July had been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Anniversary Games had been due take place at the London Stadium, which hosted...

Vietnam central bank to cut policy rates from Wednesday to boost growth

The State Bank of Vietnam said it will cut its policy rates from Wednesday, its second rate cut in less than two months, to prop up the economy which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.The refinancing rate will be cut to 4.5 from 5 an...

Sterlite Tech net profit slumps 50 pc to Rs 80 cr in Mar quarter

Data network solutions provider Sterlite Technologies Ltd STL on Tuesday posted over 50 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80.3 crore for the March 2020 quarter, due to prolonged industry challenges and the COVID-19 crisi...

'Like death' - how 'Thrilla in Manila' changed Ali, Frazier forever

When Muhammad Ali survived 14 brutal rounds with Joe Frazier in the Thrilla in Manila 45 years ago, it wrote a page in boxing folklore but left both men forever diminished. Fought in the Philippines stifling daytime heat, with barely functi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020