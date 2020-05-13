Samsung Finance+ service for purchasing Galaxy phones can now be availed at home
As the country continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung India has announced that the company is starting home delivery of Finance+ facility which allows users to buy Galaxy smartphones from their homes.ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:51 IST
As the country continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung India has announced that the company is starting home delivery of Finance+ facility which allows users to buy Galaxy smartphones from their homes. According to Samsung, Finance+ is a unique and universally accessible digital lending platform that provides easy financing opportunities to consumers for purchase of Galaxy smartphones in India.
"At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. The home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will enable our consumers to buy their favourite Galaxy smartphone at easy finance from the comfort of their homes," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India in an official statement. "It will also ensure that our consumers don't have to step out to a physical store at a time when Social Distancing is the new normal," he added.
Earlier, to avail the service, a customer had to walk-in at select dealerships. Now, the company is facilitating the home-delivery of service to customers to ensure social distancing norms. (ANI)
