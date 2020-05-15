Left Menu
Development News Edition

New algorithm predicts optimal materials with required properties among all possible compounds

These combinations are virtually endless, and each has an infinite multitude of possible crystal structures; it is not feasible to test them all and choose the best option (for instance, the hardest compound) either in an experiment or in silico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 02:04 IST
New algorithm predicts optimal materials with required properties among all possible compounds
The results of a Mendelevian Search for hard and superhard materials Image Credit: Zahed Allahyari and Artem R. Oganov / NPJ Computational Materials

Skoltech researchers have offered a solution to the problem of searching for materials with required properties among all possible combinations of chemical elements. These combinations are virtually endless, and each has an infinite multitude of possible crystal structures; it is not feasible to test them all and choose the best option (for instance, the hardest compound) either in an experiment or in silico.

The computational method developed by Skoltech professor Artem R. Oganov and his Ph.D. student Zahid Allahyari solves this major problem of theoretical materials science. Oganov and Allahyari presented their method in the MendS code (stands for Mendelevian Search) and tested it on super hard and magnetic materials.

"In 2006, we developed an algorithm that can predict the crystal structure of a given fixed combination of chemical elements. Then we increased its predictive powers by teaching it to work without a specific combination -- so one calculation would give you all stable compounds of given elements and their respective crystal structures. The new method tackles a much more ambitious task: here, we pick neither a precise compound nor even specific chemical elements -- rather, we search through all possible combinations of all chemical elements, taking into account all possible crystal structures, and find those that have the needed properties (e.g., highest hardness or highest magnetization)" says Artem Oganov, Skoltech, and MIPT Professor, Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and a member of Academia Europaea.

The researchers first figured out that it was possible to build an abstract chemical space so that compounds that would be close to each other in this space would have similar properties. Thus, all materials with peculiar properties (for example, superhard materials) will be clustered in certain areas, and evolutionary algorithms will be particularly effective for finding the best material. The Mendelevian Search algorithm runs through a double evolutionary search: for each point in the chemical space, it looks for the best crystal structure, and at the same time these found compounds compete against each other, mate, and mutate in a natural selection of the best one.

To test the efficacy of the new method, scientists gave their machine a task to find the composition and structure of the hardest material. Their algorithm returned a diamond, which makes pursuits for materials harder than diamond a dead end. Moreover, the algorithm also predicted several dozen hard and superhard phases, including most of the already known materials and several completely new ones.

This method can speed up the search for record-breaking materials and usher in new technological breakthroughs. Equipped with these materials, scientists can create brand new technologies or increase the efficiency and availability of old ones.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he'll restock stockpile for future pandemics

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intends to prepare the country for future pandemics by restocking the national stockpile and bringing critical manufacturing back to the US His comments came the same day a whistleblower testifie...

Trump says he doesn't want to talk to Xi right now, could even cut China ties

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a further deterioration of his relationship with China over the novel coronavirus, saying he has no interest in speaking to President Xi Jinping right now and going so far as to suggest he could even cut...

3 million more US layoffs intensify fears of lasting damage

Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for US unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak forced more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen. Roughly 36 million people have now ...

U.S. CDC issues guidelines on how to reopen schools, transit and workplaces

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued guidelines to help schools and workplaces determine whether they are ready to open for business. It provided six decision trees that cover yes-or-no scenarios to help as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020