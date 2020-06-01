Left Menu
Google stands in support of racial equality: Sundar Pichai

Google on Sunday expressed support for racial equality with a message on the website's homepage.

01-06-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Google on Sunday expressed support for racial equality with a message on the website's homepage. "Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others who don't have a voice. For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone," said the company's CEO Sundar Pichai on twitter.

Along with the message, Pichai shared a picture of Google homepage which had a black ribbon at the bottom with a message that read, "We stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it." Also, Youtube's official Twitter handle's icon has been changed to black from red.

Protests erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities on Tuesday after George Floyd, an African-American man, died following his arrest by four officers. A viral video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

The four police officers were fired. Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. (ANI)

