Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Must stand up and recognise rightly provoked outrage': Tim Cook on Floyd's death

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Thursday said that people must stand up for one another and recognise the "outrage rightly provoked" by the "senseless killing of George Floyd".

ANI | California | Updated: 05-06-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 10:50 IST
'Must stand up and recognise rightly provoked outrage': Tim Cook on Floyd's death
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Image Credit: ANI

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Thursday said that people must stand up for one another and recognise the "outrage rightly provoked" by the "senseless killing of George Floyd". 'Black Lives Matter' protests have intensified across the US after Floyd, an African-American man, died after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee onto his [Floyd] neck.

"Right now, there is a pain deeply etched in the soul of our nation and in the hearts of millions. To stand together, we must stand up for one another, and recognise the fear, hurt, and outrage rightly provoked by the senseless killing of George Floyd and a much longer history of racism," Cook said in a statement, posted on the company's website. Cook said that the company will continue its work towards pushing "progress" forward on inclusion and diversity.

"We commit to continuing our work to bring critical resources and technology to underserved school systems. We commit to continuing to fight the forces of environmental injustice -- like climate change -- which disproportionately harms Black communities and other communities of colour," he said. "We're donating to organizations including the Equal Justice Initiative, which challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration," Cook added.

The CEO further stated that Floyd's death is a "shocking and tragic proof" that people must aim "far higher than a normal future". "This is a moment when many people may want nothing more than a return to normalcy, or to a status quo that is only comfortable if we avert our gaze from injustice. As difficult as it may be to admit, that desire is itself a sign of privilege. George Floyd's death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a 'normal' future, and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

PI Industries posts 12 pc drop in Q4 net profit; sees no major COVID-19 impact

Pesticides and agrochemicals maker PI Industries on Friday reported a 12 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110.7 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal on higher expenses, and said there wont be any major impact...

After Pakistan's lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surge

Four weeks ago, with its most important festival coming up and millions of people facing starvation as economic activity dwindled, Pakistan lifted a two-month-long coronavirus lockdown.Prime Minister Imran Khan has said despite rising infec...

Kashyap on why demonetisation figures in his story of a marriage in ‘Choked’

For director Anurag Kashyap, demonetisation had to be a part of a movie dealing with money and marriage, but he says the characters in Choked Paisa Bolta Hai dont reflect his politics as they are more concerned about daily survival. The fil...

Burundi court affirms ruling party candidate's presidential victory

Burundis constitutional court has said last months elections were flawless and upheld the victory of the ruling partys presidential candidate, dismissing a complaint brought by the votes runner-up.The vote was the first competitive presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020