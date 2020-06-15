Left Menu
Computex 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis

After postponing its large scale tech event 'Computex 2020' from June to September, the organisers have cancelled it due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

15-06-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After postponing its large scale tech event 'Computex 2020' from June to September, the organisers have cancelled it due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Verge, the show will miss a year, like many other tech conferences that were planned for 2020. The next Computex event is slated for June 1 through 5, 2021.

Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions to help curb its spread meant many participants would not have been able to attend a show in Taipei in September, the organisers explained in a blog post. Moreover, Taiwan has been hailed for isolating coronavirus patients and imposing travel restrictions relatively early compared to the rest of the world, resulting in fewer than 500 total cases and seven deaths from COVID-19.

As per the organisers, the 'Computex 2019' drew nearly 43,000 visitors from 171 countries. (ANI)

