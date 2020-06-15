Science News Roundup: KBR wins $570 million contract for NASA spaceflight operations

Science News Roundup: KBR wins $570 million contract for NASA spaceflight operationsDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-06-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
KBR wins $570 million contract for NASA spaceflight operations
Houston-based engineering company KBR Inc said on Monday it was awarded a $570.3 million contract by NASA to develop and execute spaceflight operations at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Under the contract, KBR will perform International Space Station payload operations and support the testing of NASA's flagship space launch system.
