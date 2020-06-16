Left Menu
After the multinational tech company Google launched its Assistant-powered smart speaker Google Home back in 2016, since then, the company is planning on a new smart speaker line-up and has rebranded it to Nest.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:42 IST
New Nest-branded speaker could replace the 2016 Google Home
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After the multinational tech company Google launched its Assistant-powered smart speaker Google Home back in 2016, since then, the company is planning on a new smart speaker line-up and has rebranded it to Nest. According to a report by 9 to 5Google, the tech giant is working on a new Nest-branded smart speaker. The new speaker is more in line with the minimalist look and fabric stylings of the Nest Mini and the Nest Hub, reported Mashable.

Codenamed as 'prince,' the speaker will lack display and feature larger drivers than the original Google Home which should help with sound quality as well. The speaker will run on Google Assistant, though there's no detail on whether it will pack some exclusive features or not. In this new Nest-branded speaker some features from Google Home Max-like stereo speaker pairing are also included.

As of now, there's no word on pricing, though the speaker could be priced between the original Google Home and the Home Max. The big appeal of this model, based on the leak, will likely be the audio quality, which probably won't reach the level of the large Google Home Max, but may surpass that of Amazon's competing Echo speakers.

However, the final name of the product is not yet clear and it is also not confirmed as to when the tech ginat intends to launch the smart speaker. Google no longer sells the original Google Home so a replacement of the smart speaker is very much due. With the Pixel 4a launch seemingly delayed until October, it is possible the company could launch all of these devices at a Made by Google event later this year alongside the Pixel 5. (ANI)

