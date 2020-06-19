Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung denies reports of move of China display output to Vietnam

Samsung Electronics is planning to shift much of its display production from China to Ho Chi Minh City this year, Vietnamese state media reported on Friday, although the South Korean tech giant said those reports were untrue. The newspaper Tuoi Tre reported the relocation of Samsung's display production from China citing an announcement on the website of Samsung Vietnam, but the parent company in Seoul said the reports were "groundless".

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:22 IST
Samsung denies reports of move of China display output to Vietnam
Samsung logo Image Credit: ANI

Samsung Electronics is planning to shift much of its display production from China to Ho Chi Minh City this year, Vietnamese state media reported on Friday, although the South Korean tech giant said those reports were untrue.

The newspaper Tuoi Tre reported the relocation of Samsung's display production from China citing an announcement on the website of Samsung Vietnam, but the parent company in Seoul said the reports were "groundless". Samsung did not elaborate.

Several other Vietnamese online media outlets had reported the shift from China but by Friday evening those stories could no longer be viewed. Samsung is the single largest foreign investor in Vietnam, with investments totaling $17 billion.

Samsung has display production operations in Vietnam among its six factories and two research and development centers. The reports come as more companies look to diversify supply chains beyond China, after widespread disruption globally when the novel coronavirus first struck there.

Tuoi Tre said the screens would be produced in the Samsung Electronics Complex in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's business hub.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran urges social distancing as coronavirus cases top 200,000

Irans tally of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 200,000 on Friday, as state media continued to warn about a lack of proper social distancing despite a new surge of infections. Daily deaths have exceeded 100 most of this week, for the firs...

Demand in economy will rise when uncertainty is not there: CEA

Demand in the economy will increase when the uncertainty regarding health in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak ends, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said on Friday. Speaking at a webinar session organized by Bharat Chamber of...

Rishi Sunak says UK poised to kickstart recovery as debt overtakes GDP

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Friday expressed the hope that Britain is poised to kickstart its economic recovery from the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as latest statistics revealed that the countrys d...

Juneteenth observance arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

With most formal Juneteenth events canceled due to coronavirus concerns, street marches and car caravans were planned on Friday across the United States to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of slavery a century and a ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020