Amazon acquires self-driving car startup Zoox

Amazon on Friday announced that it has acquired self-driving car startup-up, Zoox. "Amazon and Zoox are pleased to announce that we've signed an agreement for Amazon to acquire Zoox. Zoox is a forward-thinking team that is pioneering the future of ride-hailing by designing autonomous technology from the ground up with passengers front-of-mind," Amazon said in a blog post.

The post added that Aicha Evans, Zoox CEO, and Jesse Levinson, Zoox co-founder and CTO, will continue to lead Zoox as a standalone business as they "innovate and drive towards their mission." Jeff Wilke, Amazon's CEO, Worldwide Consumer, said Zoox is passionate about innovation and about its customers.

"Zoox is working to imagine, invent, and design a world-class autonomous ride-hailing experience. Like Amazon, Zoox is passionate about innovation and about its customers, and we're excited to help the talented Zoox team to bring their vision to reality in the years ahead," Wilke said in a statement. "This acquisition solidifies Zoox's impact on the autonomous driving industry. We have made great strides with our purpose-built approach to safe, autonomous mobility, and our exceptionally talented team working every day to realize that vision. We now have an even greater opportunity to realize a fully autonomous future," said Evans. (ANI)