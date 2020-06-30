Left Menu
Development News Edition

YouTube bans Stefan Molyneux, Richard Spencer and more for hate speech

Online video-sharing platform YouTube on Monday banned several prominent channels, including those belonging to Stefan Molyneux and Richard Spencer.

ANI | California | Updated: 30-06-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 10:05 IST
YouTube bans Stefan Molyneux, Richard Spencer and more for hate speech
A 3D-printed Youtube logo . Image Credit: ANI

Online video-sharing platform YouTube on Monday banned several prominent channels, including those belonging to Stefan Molyneux and Richard Spencer. The company banned six channels for repeatedly violating YouTube's policies.

According to The Verge, other channels banned include American Renaissance (with its associated channel AmRen Podcasts) and the channel for Spencer's National Policy Institute. YouTube began taking stern measures on supremacist channels in June 2019.

"We have strict policies prohibiting hate speech on YouTube, and terminate any channel that repeatedly or egregiously violates those policies," the Verge quoted a YouTube spokesperson as saying. "After updating our guidelines to better address supremacist content, we saw a 5x spike in video removals and have terminated over 25,000 channels for violating our hate speech policies," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

After govt ban, TikTok delisted from App Store and Google Play Store

TikTok, the popular Chinese short video sharing platform has been removed from Android Play Store and iOS App Store platforms, just a day after the government of India banned the app along with 58 other mobile applications, citing threat to...

India sees spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 5,66,840

With a spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Indias coronavirus count now stands at 5,66,840, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. According to the Ministry, 418 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported i...

Chinese app ban: TikTok says in process of complying with govt order

TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the governments order on blocking of the app, and asserted that it has not shared information of Indian users with any foreign government, including that of China. The short vide...

Ex-CONCACAF president Alfredo Hawit sentenced to time served

The former president of soccers governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean was sentenced to time served for his role in accepting 1.66 million in bribes in the FIFA scandals and will return to Honduras after 4 12 years i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020