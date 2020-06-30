Left Menu
Science News Roundup: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says; Italy's Cassandra: the scientist who challenged WHO guidelines and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. "Tentacles" on hijacked cells might help coronavirus spread It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says The European Union will plough more money into rocket launches, satellite communication and space exploration to preserve its often unsung successes in space and keep up with US and Chinese ambitions, its space chief said on Sunday.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Tentacles on cells may help virus spread to other cells; risk not significantly higher in people with HIV

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. "Tentacles" on hijacked cells might help coronavirus spread It is rocket science.

EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says

The European Union will plow more money into rocket launchers, satellite communication, and space exploration to preserve its often unsung successes in space and keep up with the US and Chinese ambitions, its space chief said on Sunday. Over the past decades, Europe has sought to build independent access to space from U.S. and Russian pioneers to help its industry, with successes such as Ariane rockets or GPS-rival satnav Galileo.

Italy's Cassandra: the scientist who challenged WHO guidelines

Andrea Crisanti says his one regret is that he didn't yell loudly enough at the beginning when the dead had yet to pile up. The Italian virologist has become a medical celebrity at home, a contrarian who broke with initial World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on testing for the new coronavirus, deeming them narrow and "stupid" something the U.N. agency denies.

