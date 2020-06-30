South Africa: MTN launches 5G services with data plans from 75GB to 500GB

MTN has launched its new 5G service in Gauteng, Western Cape, and Free State with data plans from 75GB to 500GB. The service is offered in two variants, 5G home Wi-Fi and 5G mobile, according to a news report by Business Tech.

5G home Wi-Fi – This home-connected plug and play solution connects Wi-Fi-enabled devices.

5G mobile – Connect to MTN's 5G network and enjoy fast connectivity at home or on the go.

5G home Wi-Fi promises average speeds of 100Mbps and peak speeds of 500Mbps, while 5G mobile offers average speeds of 50Mbps and peak speeds of 500Mbps.

MTN's 5G is currently available in Bryanston and Honeydew in Gauteng, Blouberg in Cape Town, and Universitas in Bloemfontein.

MTN said, "We're rolling out 5G across South Africa, and soon you'll have 5G coverage everywhere you go."

MTN is offering three 5G phones to South Africans, the Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40, and LG Velvet 5G.

For its 5G home Wi-Fi service, it is offering the Huawei CPE Pro 2 5G, Huawei MC801A 5G, and ZTE 6878.

The company is offering a wide range of 24-month and 36-month data plans priced between R499 and R1,599 per month.

It is also offering unlimited data plans for R999 on a 36-month contract and R1,249 on a 24-month contract.

Fair usage policy of 200GB per month applies to the MTN Unlimited 5G packages, and the launch promotion pricing is only valid until 31 July 2020.

The pricing is detailed in the table below. All prices reflect SIM-only packages, except for the Unlimited products which include a 5G router.