Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa: MTN launches 5G services with data plans from 75GB to 500GB

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:36 IST
South Africa: MTN launches 5G services with data plans from 75GB to 500GB
File photo Image Credit: wikipedia

MTN has launched its new 5G service in Gauteng, Western Cape, and Free State with data plans from 75GB to 500GB. The service is offered in two variants, 5G home Wi-Fi and 5G mobile, according to a news report by Business Tech.

  • 5G home Wi-Fi – This home-connected plug and play solution connects Wi-Fi-enabled devices.
  • 5G mobile – Connect to MTN's 5G network and enjoy fast connectivity at home or on the go.

5G home Wi-Fi promises average speeds of 100Mbps and peak speeds of 500Mbps, while 5G mobile offers average speeds of 50Mbps and peak speeds of 500Mbps.

MTN's 5G is currently available in Bryanston and Honeydew in Gauteng, Blouberg in Cape Town, and Universitas in Bloemfontein.

MTN said, "We're rolling out 5G across South Africa, and soon you'll have 5G coverage everywhere you go."

MTN is offering three 5G phones to South Africans, the Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40, and LG Velvet 5G.

For its 5G home Wi-Fi service, it is offering the Huawei CPE Pro 2 5G, Huawei MC801A 5G, and ZTE 6878.

The company is offering a wide range of 24-month and 36-month data plans priced between R499 and R1,599 per month.

It is also offering unlimited data plans for R999 on a 36-month contract and R1,249 on a 24-month contract.

Fair usage policy of 200GB per month applies to the MTN Unlimited 5G packages, and the launch promotion pricing is only valid until 31 July 2020.

The pricing is detailed in the table below. All prices reflect SIM-only packages, except for the Unlimited products which include a 5G router.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Astronaut says losing mirror on spacewalk was 'real bummer'

The commander of the International Space Station said Monday that losing a mirror during last weeks otherwise successful spacewalk was a real bummer. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy said he has no idea how the small mirror on his left sleeve c...

Delhi HC indicates to extend time granted to public to give suggestions for EIA 2020

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday indicated that it might extend the time granted to the general public to give their suggestions for the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment EIA 2020. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice P...

Cineworld delays U.S., UK cinema reopenings to end of July

Cineworld on Tuesday delayed the reopening of its cinemas in the United States and Britain until the end of July, citing changes to the release schedules for some of the big summer movies.The UK-based company had previously expected to star...

China "strongly concerned" over India's decision to ban Chinese apps

China on Tuesday expressed concerns over Indias decision to ban 59 apps developed by Chinese firms and stressed that New Delhi has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese. In first reaction a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020