Google India opens online summer camp for kids stuck at home

At the culmination of the camp, finalists will get an opportunity to have virtual sessions and courses with the associated YouTubers, get e-certificates, and other exciting prizes

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:49 IST
Each of the five assignments will also teach kids how to stay safe online and be responsible digital citizens.  Image Credit: Facebook /Google India

Google India on Tuesday announced the opening of 'Camp Google 2020', an online program to bring back the excitement of summer for kids as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced school closures and restricted them to their homes.

"These life changes have been profound, and the effect on our kids is more than ever -- their sense of familiarity has been jarred, with the reality of schools being closed, classes shifting online, and the summer break being curtailed," Sapna Chadha, Senior Director of Marketing, Southeast Asia & India wrote in a blog post.

Beginning July 1, 2020, the program will dive participants into two engaging weeks of interactive activities and assignments which will help them develop skills like coding and storytelling and hobbies such as painting, writing, and cooking. Each of the five assignments will also teach kids how to stay safe online and be responsible digital citizens.

At the culmination of the camp, finalists will get an opportunity to have virtual sessions and courses with the associated YouTubers, get e-certificates, and other exciting prizes. In addition, the prize-winning entries/assignments will be showcased on Google India's social media handles.

The assignments can be accessed on the Camp Google 2020 website, and Google India's social media page and the last date for submitting the entries is July 20, 2020. The program is open to Indian students between the age group of 8-16 years.

To join the camp, visit the Camp Google 2020 website.

