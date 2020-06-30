Samsung India unveils 2020 QLED 8K TV range, lifestyle TV 'The Serif'

South Korean electronics major Samsung launched today the new 2020 QLED 8K, 4K TV line up along with its lifestyle TV 'The Serif' featuring a stunning design, QLED technology, and smart capabilities.

The 2020 QLED 8K TV range will be available for pre-booking between July 1 and July 10, 2020, in 4 screen sizes- 65-inch priced at Rs 4.99 lakhs, 75-inch at Rs 9.99 lakh, 82-inch at Rs 14.29 lakhs and the 85-inch model at Rs 15.79 lakhs while the QLED 4K TV line-up will be available from 43-inch to 75 -inch screen sizes. Both the 8K and 4K models can be purchased from all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores, and across online platforms.

On the other hand, The Serif comes in 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch priced at Rs 83,900, Rs 1,16,900, and Rs 1,48,900, respectively. The Serif will be available on Amazon at a special price from July 8-17, Samsung's official online store, Samsung Shop, and select Samsung Smart Plazas.

The 2020 line-up comes with a one-year comprehensive warranty and a one-year additional warranty on the panel.

Features

2020 QLED 8K TVs

Display

Infinity Screen (99 percent screen-to-body ratio) with Real 8K Resolution, AI Upscaling

Quantum Processor 8K, HDR

100% Color Volume

Adaptive Picture

Sound

Active Voice Amplifier - for voice clarity

Q-Symphony - plays audio using the TV speakers and the soundbar simultaneously

Object Tracking Sound+ - follows movement onscreen for a more realistic audio experience

The Serif

Design and Display

360 All-round Design with detachable metal stand

Quantum Dot Technology for top picture quality

Quantum Processor 4K and HDR 10+

AI upscaling

100% Color Volume

Adaptive Picture - to maintain optimal brightness and contrast

Sound

Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) - detects distracting noises and automatically adjusts volume and clarity in real-time

Connectivity