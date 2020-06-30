Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung India unveils 2020 QLED 8K TV range, lifestyle TV 'The Serif'

The Serif will be available on Amazon at a special price from July 8-17, Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop, and select Samsung Smart Plazas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:23 IST
Samsung India unveils 2020 QLED 8K TV range, lifestyle TV 'The Serif'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean electronics major Samsung launched today the new 2020 QLED 8K, 4K TV line up along with its lifestyle TV 'The Serif' featuring a stunning design, QLED technology, and smart capabilities.

The 2020 QLED 8K TV range will be available for pre-booking between July 1 and July 10, 2020, in 4 screen sizes- 65-inch priced at Rs 4.99 lakhs, 75-inch at Rs 9.99 lakh, 82-inch at Rs 14.29 lakhs and the 85-inch model at Rs 15.79 lakhs while the QLED 4K TV line-up will be available from 43-inch to 75 -inch screen sizes. Both the 8K and 4K models can be purchased from all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores, and across online platforms.

On the other hand, The Serif comes in 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch priced at Rs 83,900, Rs 1,16,900, and Rs 1,48,900, respectively. The Serif will be available on Amazon at a special price from July 8-17, Samsung's official online store, Samsung Shop, and select Samsung Smart Plazas.

The 2020 line-up comes with a one-year comprehensive warranty and a one-year additional warranty on the panel.

Features

2020 QLED 8K TVs

Display

  • Infinity Screen (99 percent screen-to-body ratio) with Real 8K Resolution, AI Upscaling
  • Quantum Processor 8K, HDR
  • 100% Color Volume
  • Adaptive Picture

Sound

  • Active Voice Amplifier - for voice clarity
  • Q-Symphony - plays audio using the TV speakers and the soundbar simultaneously
  • Object Tracking Sound+ - follows movement onscreen for a more realistic audio experience

The Serif

Design and Display

  • 360 All-round Design with detachable metal stand
  • Quantum Dot Technology for top picture quality
  • Quantum Processor 4K and HDR 10+
  • AI upscaling
  • 100% Color Volume
  • Adaptive Picture - to maintain optimal brightness and contrast

Sound

  • Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) - detects distracting noises and automatically adjusts volume and clarity in real-time

Connectivity

  • NFC technology - seamlessly connects compatible smartphones with TV
  • AirPlay 2 compatibility - users can play videos and music, or share photos from their iPhone, iPad, and Mac on the TV screen
  • Voice assistant - Alexa, Bixby, etc
  • Personal Computer Mode

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

F1 drivers discuss whether to take a knee at season opener

Formula One drivers will discuss taking a knee at the opening race of the delayed season in Austria on Sunday. Some of the drivers have already been speaking, McLaren driver Lando Norris said. If we are going to do it, we should all do i...

Exide Life Insurance FY20 net profit up 89 pc at Rs 28.3 cr

Exide Life Insurance has registered a 88.7 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 28.3 crore for fiscal year ended March 2020. The private sector insurer had registered a net profit of Rs&#160;15 crore in fiscal year 2018-19.This is the eighth c...

Soccer-UEFA says Champions League final tournament still on but 'we'll adapt if we have to'

UEFA currently sees no need for a plan B for the Champions League final tournament due to be held in Lisbon, despite several suburbs of the Portuguese capital preparing to go back into lockdown as coronavirus cases surge again. UEFA is in p...

F1 drivers discuss whether to take a knee at season opener

Formula One drivers will discuss taking a knee at the opening race of the delayed season in Austria on Sunday. Some of the drivers have already been speaking, McLaren driver Lando Norris said. If we are going to do it, we should all do i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020