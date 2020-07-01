Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youtube TV hikes subscription price to $64.99 per month

Youtube TV on Tuesday hiked its subscription price to USD 64.99 saying that the new price reflects the 'rising cost of content'.

ANI | California | Updated: 01-07-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 13:56 IST
Youtube TV hikes subscription price to $64.99 per month
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Youtube TV on Tuesday hiked its subscription price to USD 64.99 saying that the new price reflects the 'rising cost of content'. "This new price takes effect today, June 30, for new members. Existing subscribers will see these changes reflected in their subsequent billing cycle on or after July 30," Christian Oestlien, Vice President of Product Management, YouTube TV, said in a blog post.

"We don't take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members. That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV," he added. The blog post also stated that Youtube TV will now have more of ViacomCBS's family of brands like BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1, starting Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Dustin Hoffman to star in Broadway revival of 'Our Town'

Hollywood veteran Dustin Hoffman will feature in the 2021 revival production of Our Town on Broadway. Renowned producer Scott Rudin is attached to back the staging, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher of To Kill A Mockingbird fame, repo...

Resolve risky exporters' issue immediately, release refunds: FIEO

Exporters body FIEO on Wednesday demanded fast resolution of issues related to risky exporters and immediate release of their refunds to help them tide over the problems arising due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Federation of Indian Export Orga...

Outflanked by China in Africa, Taiwan eyes unrecognised Somaliland

Taiwan and the breakaway African region of Somaliland will establish representative offices in each others capitals, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday, as a diplomatic tug-of-war escalates with Beijing. Taiwan has formal diplomat...

Germany easing entry rules for 11 non-EU nations

Germany says it is easing restrictions on travellers from up to 11 countries outside the European Union -- but not the full list recommended by the European Union. The Interior Ministry said that, as of Thursday, people from Australia, Geor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020