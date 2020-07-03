As many countries await Mi Band 5, Xiaomi might be in works for a Pro version

The Mi Band 5 is keenly awaiting in many markets outside China but the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to delay its arrival a little longer in those countries. Meanwhile, some reports and leaks suggest that Xiaomi could be working on a pro version of the budget fitness band.

Few references to the "Kongming L", "Kongming Lite", and "Kongming Pro" (Kongming is a codename for Chinese version of the Mi Band) had already been spotted in-app code earlier, but the rumors became clearer when a user on GeekDoing forum pointed out the sighting of Mi Band 5 Pro (as Kongming Pro) in the Mi Fit 4.2.0 app.

Not much is known about the Mi Band 5 Pro as of now but it will certainly be an upgrade as it is clear with the name. Xiaomi might be planning to up the ante of Mi Band series with slightly more expensive and feature-rich bands after dominating the budget fitness band segment.

Mi Band 5, on the other hand, has been limited largely to China but the company has reportedly started shipping out the band to other markets as well. The band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, a new seamless charging system, and other new features but retains the cheap price tag that the series is known for.

In China, the non-NFC Mi Band 5 costs RMB 189, which is around Rs 2,000 in India or around $27. The NFC variant, on the other hand, costs RMB 229 (approximately Rs 2,500 or $33). Just like its predecessor, the Mi Band 5 is also expected to cost a little higher in other markets but it is still likely to be priced aggressively to undercut the competition.

Some of the new exciting features in the Mi Band 5 include the ability to track menstrual cycles and features such as stress assessment that will tell the user when it's a good time to relax.