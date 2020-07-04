Sony's PS4 hit 'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PCs on August 7

One of PlayStation 4's prized exclusives, the action role-playing game 'Horizon Zero Dawn', would be making its way to PC on August 7. According to The Verge, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' will be sold through both Steam and the Epic Games Store for USD 49.99.

The Sony-owned developer behind the hit title, Guerilla Games released a new trailer today for the complete edition of 'Horizon Zero Dawn'. The ninety-second trailer lays out a number of features and improvements coming to the PC version, including ultrawide display support, an unlocked framerate, dynamic foliage, deep graphics customization settings, improved reflections, and expanded controller options.

Back in March, Hermen Hulst -- the head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios -- said of 'Horizon''s PC port that "I think it's important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they've been missing out on." Additionally, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' is the first PS4 exclusive that will make the move to a second platform.

Last month, during Sony's PS5 event, Guerrilla announced a stunning-looking PS5 sequel to 'Horizon Zero Dawn' called 'Horizon Forbidden West'. However, there is no release window, currently, for the anticipated follow-up. (ANI)