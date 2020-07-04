Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony's PS4 hit 'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PCs on August 7

One of PlayStation 4's prized exclusives, the action role-playing game 'Horizon Zero Dawn', would be making its way to PC on August 7.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:24 IST
Sony's PS4 hit 'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PCs on August 7
A still form the game (Imahe courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

One of PlayStation 4's prized exclusives, the action role-playing game 'Horizon Zero Dawn', would be making its way to PC on August 7. According to The Verge, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' will be sold through both Steam and the Epic Games Store for USD 49.99.

The Sony-owned developer behind the hit title, Guerilla Games released a new trailer today for the complete edition of 'Horizon Zero Dawn'. The ninety-second trailer lays out a number of features and improvements coming to the PC version, including ultrawide display support, an unlocked framerate, dynamic foliage, deep graphics customization settings, improved reflections, and expanded controller options.

Back in March, Hermen Hulst -- the head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios -- said of 'Horizon''s PC port that "I think it's important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they've been missing out on." Additionally, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' is the first PS4 exclusive that will make the move to a second platform.

Last month, during Sony's PS5 event, Guerrilla announced a stunning-looking PS5 sequel to 'Horizon Zero Dawn' called 'Horizon Forbidden West'. However, there is no release window, currently, for the anticipated follow-up. (ANI)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-led team develops cheap, electricity free centrifuge for COVID-19 testing

Researchers, led by an Indian scientist, have developed a cheap, electricity-free centrifuge to separate components in patient saliva samples for the detection of the novel coronavirus, an innovation that may increase the accessibility of C...

John Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as skipper of KKR: Aakash Chopra

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has revealed how John Buchanan wanted to remove Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders KKR. Chopra said that during the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, both Ganguly and Buchanan had a...

AstraZeneca's Dapagliflozin gets DCGI nod for treatment of heart failure patients

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Saturday said it has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India DCGI for Dapagliflozin tablets for treatment of patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The co...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONSEUROPE People ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020