Poco M2 Pro goes on first sale today in India via Flipkart

The Poco M2 Pro which was launched last week in India went up on sale for the first time today via Flipkart. The latest mid-range device from Poco comes in three color variants- Out of the Blue, Green and Greener and Two Shades of Black and carries a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Highlights of the smartphone include a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor, up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage and 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Poco M2 Pro is equipped with five cameras- a 16-megapixel in-display selfie camera with Night mode and four rear cameras that include a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens.

