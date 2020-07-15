Google Play Pass to be available in nine more countries outside the US

Google on Tuesday announced that it is rolling out Google Play Pass to new countries and is also going to offer a new annual subscription option. Google Play Pass was only available in the US since it launched in September. The company has announced that this week, the service will be available in nine more countries, namely Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom.

"Play Pass, including these new content additions and the yearly subscription, is coming to Android devices in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom this week," said Austin Shoemaker, Group Product Manager, Google Play, in a blog post. Google Play Pass gives users access to hundreds of apps and games without ads and in-app purchases.

The new annual subscription option will be available for users at $29.99 per year in the U.S. "In addition to our monthly pricing, we're offering a new subscription option for Play Pass, available at $29.99 per year in the U.S., coming this week. For those already subscribed, upgrading is easy--just open the Play Store app, go to the Play Pass tab, and scroll down to find 'Upgrade to a yearly subscription'," Shoemaker said. (ANI)