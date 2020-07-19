Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return and more

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will gear up for the final benchmark test of SpaceX's so-called Demo-2 mission: a coordinated splashdown somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean that will cap NASA's first crewed mission from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return

The NASA astronauts who traveled to the International Space Station in SpaceX's first crewed flight in May are expected to return to Earth on Aug. 2 after spending two months in orbit, a NASA spokesman said on Friday. U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will gear up for the final benchmark test of SpaceX's so-called Demo-2 mission: a coordinated splashdown somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean that will cap NASA's first crewed mission from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Full dexamethasone trial results released

Latest News

Nepal reports 156 new coronavirus cases, total cases jump to 17,658

Nepal on Sunday reported 156 new coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 17,658. Out of 3,741 real-time polymerase chain reaction tests carried out at 27 labs across the country, samples from 156 individuals were positive for COVID-...

'Criticism of strategic zones to facilitate construction by armed forces in J&K unfounded'

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said the criticism of the strategic zones to facilitate construction by the armed forces was unfounded as the decision did not bypass any existing laws. The government has recently approved a s...

Odisha govt inks pact with Flipkart to help artisans

In a bid to boost the states handloom and handicraft sector, the Odisha government has partnered with e-commerce platform Flipkart to enable artisans to showcase their products to customers across the country, an official said on Sunday. Th...

Symptom tracker app reveals six distinct types of COVID-19 infection

British scientists analysing data from a widely-used COVID-19 symptom-tracking app have found there are six distinct types of the disease, each distinguished by a cluster of symptoms.A Kings College London team found that the six types also...
