Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 powers battery from 0-50 pct in 5 minutes

Qualcomm on Monday announced the launch of Quick Charge 5, the world's fastest commercial charging solution for Android devices that charges devices from 0 to 50 percent battery power in just five minutes, up to four times faster than the previous generation solution.

Supporting 250+ mobile devices and 1000+ accessories, the new charging solution supports more than 100W charging power and is 70 percent more efficient and 10 degrees Celsius cooler than its predecessor 'Quick Charge 4'. It is compatible with both USB-PD and Type-C technologies and will be commercially available in Q3 2020.

The latest generation of Quick Charge leverages Dual/Triple Charge, Qualcomm Battery Saver, and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology for better performance and efficiency whilst increasing safety. Qualcomm claims that Quick Charge 5's safety system includes 8 levels of voltage protection, 3 levels of current protection, 3 levels of thermal protection, and 3 levels of timer protection.

Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge. We work closely with manufacturers to create industry-leading devices that meet consumers' demand for more immersive and accessible mobile experiences Ev Roach, VP Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

The chipmaker also unveiled next-generation premium tier power management ICs (PMIC)- Qualcomm SMB1396 and SMB1398. Both PMICs support 1SnP and 2SnP batteries and wired and wireless input paths. They can also support higher than 20V input voltage operation.