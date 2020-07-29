Left Menu
Logitech G introduces PRO X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset

"I love my PRO X headset, the only thing I wish it had was wireless support,” said Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg, League of Legends, TSM. “Well, now I don't have to wish anymore!”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-07-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 09:31 IST
Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced the Logitech G PRO X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset. This new PRO headset brings pro-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless technology to an award-winning design that's built to the exacting specifications of the world's elite esports professionals.

Based on the award-winning PRO X Gaming Headset, the PRO X Wireless headset features high-quality materials, advanced communications, precision audio and total wireless freedom. The PRO X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is now equipped with 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, which delivers over 20 hours of battery life and 42 feet of range.

"The PRO X Wireless gaming headset is an important addition to our line-up of pro-gaming headsets," said Chris Pate, portfolio manager of the Logitech G PRO Line. "The PRO X Wireless headset gives pros and aspiring esports athletes the ultimate wireless headset, providing them with the performance, communications and comfort they need, without any wires or limitations."

Additionally, the new headset features advanced Blue VO!CE software for incredible voice clarity and high-quality communication in-game or on stream, the PRO-G 50mm driver for crisp professional audio, next-generation DTS 7.1 surround sound for better situational awareness and comfortable memory foam padding with a lightweight design delivering hours of comfort for long practice sessions or competitive gaming.

