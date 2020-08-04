Left Menu
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic 'odyssey' and Scientists create artificial skin able to feel

04-08-2020
Image Credit: ANI

NASA astronauts cap historic 'odyssey' aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years. Behnken and Hurley, tallying 64 days in space, undocked from the station on Saturday and returned home to land their capsule in calm waters off Florida's Pensacola coast on schedule at 2:48 p.m. ET following a 21-hour overnight journey aboard Crew Dragon "Endeavor."

Scientists inspired by 'Star Wars' create artificial skin able to feel

Singapore researchers have developed "electronic skin" capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain. The device, dubbed ACES, or Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin, is made up of 100 small sensors and is about 1 sq cm (0.16 square inch) in size.

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

N.Korea has 'probably' developed nuclear devices to fit ballistic missiles-U.N. report

North Korea is continuing to develop its nuclear weapons program and several countries assess that it has probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles, according to a confidential U.N. r...

EU's top diplomat, citing Trump candidate, urges delay in vote on Inter-American Development Bank chief

A top European Union diplomat has called for a delay in the vote to choose the Inter-American Development Banks new president, a closely-watched election that has sparked controversy over the first-ever U.S. candidate.In a July 30 letter se...

Bills sign OL Winters day after being cut by Jets

The Buffalo Bills wasted no time securing a backfill to their offensive line, signing Brian Winters a day after the guard was cut by division rival New York. It was a fortuitous move for the Bills, who lost guard Jon Felicano indefinitely a...

Field of Dreams game postponed until 2021

The Field of Dreams game scheduled for Aug. 13 in Iowa has been postponed until 2021, according to multiple reports. The contest was to feature the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at a newly constructed 8,000-seat ballpark in Dyer...
