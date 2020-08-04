Left Menu
Redmi 9 Prime: Xiaomi's new budget phone with 5,020mAh battery goes official

The special early access sale for the Redmi 9 Prime is scheduled for August 6 via mi.com and Amazon.

Updated: 04-08-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:01 IST
Xiaomi on Tuesday introduced Redmi 9 Prime, a new budget smartphone under the Prime Series, that features a waterdrop notch display, an AI Quad Camera module and a massive 5,020mAh battery.

The special early access sale for the Redmi 9 Prime is scheduled for August 6 via mi.com and Amazon. The new offering will be available in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, Sunrise Flare shades, and two memory variants- 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 9,999 and 4GB+128GB at Rs 11,999.

The Redmi 9 Prime will soon also be available across Mi Home stores and Xiaomi's retail outlets across India.

Specifications

The Redmi 9 Prime sports a 3D unibody design and 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone comes with an integrated fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock for quick unlocking experience.

Talking about the performance, the device features MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor along with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. It packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports up to 18W USB Type C Fast Charging.

As for the cameras, the Redmi 9 Prime houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and an AI quad-camera array on the rear panel that incorporates a 13-megapixel primary shooter assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 118-degrees field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Network and connectivity options onboard the device include- 4G VoLTE; WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 5.0; GPS/A-GPS; IR Blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

