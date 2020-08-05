Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple's Schiller steps down from marketing role but retains App Store

He oversaw marketing for the original iPod and iPad. In recent years, has taken on an increasing role in Apple's public events and media interviews.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 00:05 IST
Apple's Schiller steps down from marketing role but retains App Store

Apple Inc on Tuesday said Phil Schiller, one of its most publicly visible executives, is leaving his post as senior vice president of worldwide marketing to become an "Apple Fellow" but will retain leadership of the App Store.

Greg Joswiak, who previously oversaw marketing of Apple's products, will take over for Schiller as senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Apple said. In addition to overseeing the App Store, Schiller, who is known for his on-stage appearances to introduce new Apple products, will continue to oversee Apple's events.

Schiller joined Apple in 1987 at age 27, experiencing both the company's struggles in the mid-1990s and its ascendance after the return of co-founder Steve Jobs in 1996. "I’ll keep working here as long as they will have me. I bleed six colors, but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about," Schiller said in statement.

In addition to overseeing all of Apple's marketing, Schiller guided the company's products and served as one of the few public faces authorized to speak freely for the company. In recent years, that has included defending Apple's App Store, the centerpiece of its $46.3 billion-per-year services business. It has come under criticism from developers who say its fees and rules create an uneven playing field to compete with the iPhone maker. Schiller has overseen the App Store since 2015, after taking it over from Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, who had run it since 2011.

Joswiak is also an Apple veteran who has been with the company for more than 20 years. He oversaw marketing for the original iPod and iPad. In recent years, has taken on an increasing role in Apple's public events and media interviews. He will report to Chief Executive Tim Cook.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EIA exempts many projects from public hearing, withdraw it: Assam Cong urges Centre

Assam Congress president Ripun Bora has urged the Centre to withdraw the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA 2020, saying that it exempts a long list of projects from public consultation. Linear projects such as roads and pipelines in b...

Steelers' Roethlisberger feels 'really good' after 3 ligament repairs

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed Tuesday that he sustained three torn ligaments in his elbow last season, but he said his arm feels really, really good after he threw at training camp on Monday. Threw a lot of bal...

Baseball-Field of Dreams game falls victim to COVID-19 pandemic

Major League Baseballs Field of Dreams game, scheduled to be played on Aug. 13, has been postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB said on Tuesday. The game between the Chicago White Sox and St Louis Cardinals to be played...

Convention on worst forms of child labour receives universal ratification

Formally known as Convention No. 182, the treaty, adopted two decades ago, achieved universal ratification on Tuesday, making it the most rapidly ratified Convention in the UN agencys 101-year history.Today, we have made history. ILO Conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020