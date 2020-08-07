Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix user interface now available in Hindi

Video streaming service Netflix has announced support for the Hindi language across its platform.

ANI | California | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:13 IST
Netflix user interface now available in Hindi
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Video streaming service Netflix has announced support for the Hindi language across its platform. According to Techcrunch, users can choose the Hindi language from the 'Manage Profiles' section on the welcome screen which will then allow subscribers to sign up, search, and make payments in the Hindi language.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content at Netflix India, said the new user interface will make the platform more accessible and suitable for members who prefer Hindi. "Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi," Techcrunch quoted Shergill as saying in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India retains 2021 T20 World Cup hosting rights, Australia to conduct 2022 edition: ICC.

India retains 2021 T20 World Cup hosting rights, Australia to conduct 2022 edition ICC....

U.N. condemns air strikes in Yemen that reportedly killed children

An unconfirmed but large number of civilians, including children, were killed in air strikes in northern Yemen on Thursday, the United Nations said. Field reports indicate that as many as nine children were killed and seven children and two...

Centre moves SC, seeks to be impleaded as party in Rhea's plea in Rajput case

The Centre Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakrabortys plea for transferring to Mumbai an FIR, lodged against her in Patna, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death. The Department ...

UBS Principal Capital Asia sells shares worth Rs 150 cr in Axis Bank

UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday offloaded shares worth Rs 150 crore in Axis Bank through open market transactions. A total of 35 lakh scrips of the private sector lender were sold at an average price of Rs 428.7 apiece, valuing the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020