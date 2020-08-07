Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. businesses in China face uncertainty as White House bans WeChat

As Tencent assesses how its business might be impacted by a U.S. decision to ban its messenger app WeChat in the country, American companies in China may become unintended casualties due to their heavy reliance on the app, experts said. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled sweeping bans on U.S. transactions with owners of WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok, which his administration has called "significant threats".

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:15 IST
U.S. businesses in China face uncertainty as White House bans WeChat

As Tencent assesses how its business might be impacted by a U.S. decision to ban its messenger app WeChat in the country, American companies in China may become unintended casualties due to their heavy reliance on the app, experts said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled sweeping bans on U.S. transactions with owners of WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok, which his administration has called "significant threats". It's not clear to what extent the executive orders, which go into effect in 45 days, would impact WeChat's business and whether Tencent's large fleet of investments in the U.S. and other parts of the world would come as collateral.

But if the ban covers U.S. companies doing businesses on WeChat, it would do more harm to U.S. firms such as Walmart and Starbucks than to Tencent, said Chengdong Li, a Beijing-based tech analyst. WeChat is an all-in-one mobile app that combines services similar to Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Venmo. The so-called super app is almost essential for daily life in China and boasts more than 1 billion users.

American brands, big and small, from Nike to KFC , Starbucks and Amazon use WeChat's embedded 'mini-app' programmes to facilitate transactions and engage consumers in China. Users of the mini-app programmes do not need to download such retail apps separately as they can access those apps stored in WeChat's cloud.

"The revenue Tencent got from these mini-apps for Walmart and Starbucks is minuscule in comparison to Tencent’s video games revenue domestically," Li said. "The ban would hurt Walmart and Starbucks more significantly as they rely on Tencent to get traffic."

While Walmart's "Scan-and-Go" payment service is offered via its own app in the United States, the retail giant embedded the service into WeChat in China. Walmart said last year the service, which enables customers to pay with their smartphones by scanning the bar code on items and skip queuing up at the cash register, made more than 30% of its transaction in China.

It aligned itself with Tencent so much that in 2018 it dropped Alibaba-linked Alipay in all its stores in the western region of China. While it's unclear whether and how much U.S. companies will be impacted, Raymond Wang, managing partner at Beijing law firm Anli Partners, said American businesses on WeChat might be able to survive the ban "as long as their entities linked to WeChat are registered outside U.S."

If the ban only covers WeChat businesses in the United States, it would inflict limited impact on both Tencent and U.S. companies relying on the app in China, as it is not heavily used by non-Chinese individuals in the United States. "While we are not in a position to judge the future evolvement of this issue, we believe the current EO (executive order) seems to be targeting only WeChat, and if we are correct, the impact to Tencent's financials would be limited," Citi analysts wrote in a note Friday.

Yet Trump's order sent shares of Tencent, Asia's second-most valuable company with a $686-billion market capitalisation, tumbling as much as 10% on Friday.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India retains 2021 T20 World Cup hosting rights, Australia to conduct 2022 edition: ICC.

India retains 2021 T20 World Cup hosting rights, Australia to conduct 2022 edition ICC....

U.N. condemns air strikes in Yemen that reportedly killed children

An unconfirmed but large number of civilians, including children, were killed in air strikes in northern Yemen on Thursday, the United Nations said. Field reports indicate that as many as nine children were killed and seven children and two...

Centre moves SC, seeks to be impleaded as party in Rhea's plea in Rajput case

The Centre Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakrabortys plea for transferring to Mumbai an FIR, lodged against her in Patna, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death. The Department ...

UBS Principal Capital Asia sells shares worth Rs 150 cr in Axis Bank

UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday offloaded shares worth Rs 150 crore in Axis Bank through open market transactions. A total of 35 lakh scrips of the private sector lender were sold at an average price of Rs 428.7 apiece, valuing the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020