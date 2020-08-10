Left Menu
Malawi’s President Chakwera talks with Masiyiwa over cheap internet access

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lilongwe | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:49 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LAZARUSCHAKWERA)

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera recently confirmed that he held talks with Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa regarding how the Malawian people can get access to cheap internet, according to a news report by TechZim.

"I engaged Strive Masiyiwa of Econet Global about my resolve to see Malawi connected to the network of fiber technology by which other African countries are interconnected via high-speed and cheap internet and increasing financial transactions across borders, "said Chakwera.

A week ago, Lazarus Chakwera had complained that the cost of data in Malawi is prohibitive. Chakwera was speaking in regards to the Coronavirus pandemic when he noted that many would still be excluded from eLearning activity because of the cost of data.

"Not only has the cost of data been prohibitive, but the lack of training and support for both parents and teachers to facilitate home-based education and guarantee a suitable learning environment for kids has unfairly burdened families with an approach more focused on completion of work than creating a dynamic learning experience that delivers robust learning outcomes, "he added.

Whilst the President did not disclose what the outcome of those talks with the Econet Wireless' Chairman it's interesting to see him take an active interest in lowering data prices.

Apart from internet issues, Chakwera also shared that his discussions with Masiyiwa also touched on the COVID-19 pandemic.

