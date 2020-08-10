Oppo Watch now available in India; grab it for Rs 14,990 at Amazon

HIGHLIGHT Flexible Dual-Curved Display

Wear OS by Google

Up to 21-Day Battery Life

Workout and Health Tracking

Oppo's first smartwatch series, the Oppo Watch, is now available for purchase in India via Amazon. The Apple Watch look-alike features a 3D curved back design, an AMOLED display, 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, and a range of other workout and health-tracking functions.

The Oppo Watch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 and Ambiq Micro's Apollo3 Wireless SoC and runs Wear OS by Google. Unlike its Chinese variant, the watch lacks support for eSIM.

Talking about health and fitness features, the Oppo Watch supports six workout modes- Fitness Run,5-Min Workouts, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, and Swimming while fitness functions onboard the smartwatch include Heart rate and sleep monitoring, Get Up Reminder, and Guided breathing exercises.

Both the models support the all-new Watch VOOC Flash Charging that takes the watch's battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 75 minutes. The 41mm Oppo Watch carries a price tag of Rs 14,990 while the larger 46 mm variant is priced at Rs 19,990.

Specifications: Oppo Watch