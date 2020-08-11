Xiaomi launches Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra flagship smartphones

Xiaomi today announced the launch of two flagships, Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra at an event held at the Xiaomi Science and Technology Park in Shangdi, Beijing.

The Mi 10 Ultra comes with OLED TrueColor curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 120x AI super zoom, and triple fast-charging system (wired, wireless and reverse wireless). Priced starting CNY 5,299 (USD 760), the device will be available in Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and Transparent Edition color options in Mainland China from August 16.

On the other hand, the Redmi K30 Ultra features 120Hz AMOLED fullscreen, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor, 64MP quad-camera, and 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33 watts fast charging. The device carries a price tag of CNY1,999 and will go on sale on August 14 in China. Redmi K30 Ultra will be available in Moonlight White, Midnight Black, and Mint Green colors.

Mi 10 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED TrueColor curved display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz touch sampling rate; HDR10+ and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core; LiquidCool 2.0 vapor chamber with six stacked graphite layer for cooling

Storage: 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5 RAM; 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Rear cameras: 48MP primary camera with OIS support; 20MP ultra-wide angle lens; 120x digital zoom telephoto lens; 12MP portrait lens

Front camera: 20MP in-display shooter with HDR and AI scene detection

Battery: 4,500mAh with support for 120W wired, 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging

Unlocking: In-display fingerprint sensor; Face Unlock

Redmi K30 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED ultimate Full-Screen Display with 240Hz touch sampling rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor

Memory: 6GB/8GB RAM; 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Rear Camera: 64MP main camera; 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degrees field-of-view; 5MP macro camera; 2MP depth sensor

Front Camera: 20MP pop-up selfie-cam with support for 120fps slow-motion

Battery: 4,500mAh with 33W USB Type-C fast charging

Connectivity: SA/NSA, Dual 5G standby; Wi-Fi 6; Multifunctional NFC, IR blaster; 3.5mm headphone jack