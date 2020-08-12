MIUI 12 arrives in India: Here's rollout schedule for Xiaomi devices

Xiaomi India on Wednesday unveiled the MIUI 12, the latest version of its custom user interface based on the Android operating system. The key highlights of MIUI 12 include a refreshed design, intuitive visuals, super wallpapers, built-in app drawer, new camera UI, and improved productivity features.

Xiaomi said the MIUI 12 update for select Mi and Redmi phones will begin rolling out starting this month with others to follow soon. Here is the rollout schedule for some eligible Xiaomi devices that will receive the update this month:

Mi 10

Redmi Note 9/Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 8/Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7/Redmi Note 7 Pro

MIUI 12: What's new?

New Weather app: The new app adds animation to the weather updates that change as per the weather conditions outside, offering the feel of real-life weather conditions

Super Wallpaper: It brings official deep space images of Mars and Earth from US space agency NASA with zooming capabilities, thereby creating stunning visuals for wallpapers and always-on display. Notably, the views change with time, meaning users can experience how the planets look at night and in the morning.

Dark Mode: Most third-party apps will now support dark mode for a stunning visual experience

Magic Clone: As the name suggests, the innovative feature allows users to create their own virtual clones or doppelgangers from photos and videos in the camera app

Built-in App drawer: It allows users to sort apps and keep their home screens clean

Floating Windows: A multitasking feature that allows users to simultaneously manage (move, minimize, expand) notifications from other apps

Universal casting tool: This feature allows users to cast anything including videos, images, documents, games, and apps. In addition, the private casting option allows users to continue casting even if they receive a private message or call

Ultra battery saver mode: Xiaomi claims that the ultra battery saver mode allows users to enjoy up to five additional hours of battery performance when the battery level comes down to 5 percent or lower by limiting all functionalities except absolutely essential ones such as texting and calling