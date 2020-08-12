Xbox Series X to hit stores in November; Halo Infinite launch deferred

The Xbox Series X game console will be officially launched in November this year, but Halo Infinite, one of the highly-anticipated launch titles for the console, which was set to launch alongside Series X wouldn't debut until 2021, the company said in an official post.

Citing multiple factors including the ongoing COVID-related impact as a reason for the delay of Halo Infinite Chris Lee, Halo Infinite studio head said, "I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.

"The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect," Lee added.

In a separate blog, Microsoft owned Xbox said that more than 50 new games including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs: Legion and over 100 titles optimized for Xbox Series X will be debuting this year. In addition, 40 popular games such as Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, and Gears 5 have been optimized to reap the benefits of the next-generation gaming console.

Touted as the most powerful console ever, the Xbox Series X is set to raise the bar with brand new features including support for up to 120 frames per second (FPS), Quick Resume to continue multiple games from a suspended state almost instantly, Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) for more precise and responsive controls and much more.

The Xbox Series X is rumored to launch on November 6. The Verge reported Wednesday that an anonymous tipster sent it images of the unreleased Xbox Series X controller box with 'do not open' date of November 6th on them which suggests that the new gaming console might launch in early November.