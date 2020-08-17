Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon slashes Samsung Galaxy M01 price in India; sale starts tomorrow

The Galaxy M01 comes features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via Micro SD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:35 IST
Amazon slashes Samsung Galaxy M01 price in India; sale starts tomorrow

Amazon India has dropped the price of Samsung Galaxy M01 to Rs 8,399 after a price cut of Rs 1,600, according to a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce giant's website. The new discounted price will be effective from August 18 on the lone 3GB+32GB storage model.

The budget-friendly smartphone was launched along with Galaxy M11 in June 2020 in the sub-Rs 15000 price segment in India. It comes in black, blue, and red color options.

The Galaxy M01 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 720 x 1520-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via Micro SD and runs One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10.

For photography, there is a 13+2 MP dual rear camera (primary lens and depth sensor respectively) and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. Additional features include a 4000 mAh battery, Dolby Atmos technology, a pre-installed Samsung Health app, and Face Unlock for safe unlocking experience.

For network and connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M01 supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is no fingerprint reader on the phone.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

No. of COVID-19 tests in Delhi goes down in August, officials attribute it to improved situation

The number of coronavirus tests in Delhi has gone down in August as compared to July, with the government attributing it to the decrease in COVID-19 infections in the national capital. The authorities conducted over 2.58 lakh COVID-19 tests...

Bihar flood situation grim; heavy rains affect normal life in parts of country, 7 dead

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim Monday with water level in the Ganga continuing to rise, while heavy rains disrupted normal life in parts of the country, and at least seven persons drowned in inundated water bodies in Rajasthan a...

National Insurance offers BVLOS drone insurance coverage to Asteria Aerospace

State-owned general insurer National Insurance Company has issued the countrys first beyond visual line of sight BVLOS drone insurance coverage to Asteria Aerospace, a manufacturer and operator of unmanned aerial vehicles. National Insuranc...

Pandemic starts to surge in conflict-hit Libya

As coronavirus cases surge in Libya, medics and officials working with a health system wrecked by years of division and war are warning that the pandemic could be slipping out of their control.The conflict has also restricted movement withi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020