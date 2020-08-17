Amazon slashes Samsung Galaxy M01 price in India; sale starts tomorrow

Amazon India has dropped the price of Samsung Galaxy M01 to Rs 8,399 after a price cut of Rs 1,600, according to a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce giant's website. The new discounted price will be effective from August 18 on the lone 3GB+32GB storage model.

The budget-friendly smartphone was launched along with Galaxy M11 in June 2020 in the sub-Rs 15000 price segment in India. It comes in black, blue, and red color options.

The Galaxy M01 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 720 x 1520-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via Micro SD and runs One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10.

For photography, there is a 13+2 MP dual rear camera (primary lens and depth sensor respectively) and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. Additional features include a 4000 mAh battery, Dolby Atmos technology, a pre-installed Samsung Health app, and Face Unlock for safe unlocking experience.

For network and connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M01 supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is no fingerprint reader on the phone.