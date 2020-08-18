Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung, Logitech partner on workspace collaboration solutions

Samsung says its comprehensive display lineup in combination with the Logitech video conferencing platforms provide the perfect solution to turn any space, at home or in the office, into a productive workstation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-08-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 09:27 IST
Samsung, Logitech partner on workspace collaboration solutions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung on Tuesday said that it has joined forces with Logitech, a market leader in video and personal collaboration solutions to deliver workspace collaboration tools and solutions to help businesses maintain continuity in the current landscape, no matter their size and location.

In times of COVID-19, video conferencing has become an important platform for remote communication and collaboration which is essential to ensuring business continuity. According to Samsung, the video conferencing market will see a dramatic acceleration and reach a revenue of USD 50 billion by 2026, from USD 14 billion in 2019, due to the current global climate.

Being a leader in visual display technology, Samsung says it understands the demands of the new video landscape and this partnership will bring together the industry's most comprehensive display lineup including digital signages and desktop monitors and a wide variety of video conferencing solutions from Logitech.

Samsung says its comprehensive display lineup in combination with the Logitech video conferencing platforms provide the perfect solution to turn any space, at home or in the office, into a productive workstation. For instance, Logitech's USB-compatible conference cams such as MeetUp and Rally, and webcams such as Brio, C930e, and C925e, when paired with Samsung displays can transform any location into an integrated workspace.

Commenting on the partnership, Paul Kim, Vice President of Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics said, "We believe our partnership with Logitech, bringing together its dynamic video conferencing portfolio with Samsung's unmatched visual display technology, can play a major role in shaping the future of work and we're excited for what is to come."

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Michelle Obama presses fight for Biden with scathing attack on Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trump on Monday and urged Americans to elect Democrat Joe Biden in November to end the chaos she said had been created during the four years of Trumps preside...

Donald Trump a wrong President, says Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama slammed President Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention here on Monday local time by calling him a wrong president and said that the people are living with the consequences ...

Xoxoday: Rewards made easy with seamless integration to your platforms

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- Organisations of today are using a multitude of technology platforms to simplify and streamline their business operations. The users - be it, employees, partners, distributors or consumers - how...

'Vida' star Melissa Barrera joins 'Scream 5'

Rising Mexican actor Melissa Barrera, best known for the series Vida, is the first new cast member to board the upcoming Scream reboot. With the new film, Spyglass Media Group is relaunching the 24-year-old horror slasher franchise.Scream 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020