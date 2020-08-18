Samsung, Logitech partner on workspace collaboration solutions

Samsung on Tuesday said that it has joined forces with Logitech, a market leader in video and personal collaboration solutions to deliver workspace collaboration tools and solutions to help businesses maintain continuity in the current landscape, no matter their size and location.

In times of COVID-19, video conferencing has become an important platform for remote communication and collaboration which is essential to ensuring business continuity. According to Samsung, the video conferencing market will see a dramatic acceleration and reach a revenue of USD 50 billion by 2026, from USD 14 billion in 2019, due to the current global climate.

Being a leader in visual display technology, Samsung says it understands the demands of the new video landscape and this partnership will bring together the industry's most comprehensive display lineup including digital signages and desktop monitors and a wide variety of video conferencing solutions from Logitech.

Samsung says its comprehensive display lineup in combination with the Logitech video conferencing platforms provide the perfect solution to turn any space, at home or in the office, into a productive workstation. For instance, Logitech's USB-compatible conference cams such as MeetUp and Rally, and webcams such as Brio, C930e, and C925e, when paired with Samsung displays can transform any location into an integrated workspace.

Commenting on the partnership, Paul Kim, Vice President of Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics said, "We believe our partnership with Logitech, bringing together its dynamic video conferencing portfolio with Samsung's unmatched visual display technology, can play a major role in shaping the future of work and we're excited for what is to come."