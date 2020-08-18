Left Menu
Samsung Galaxy devices to support 3 generations of Android upgrades

Furthermore, all the upcoming devices in the S series, Note series, Z series, Tab S series, and select upcoming A series phones will also be eligible for three major Android upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 11:02 IST
For delivering up-to-date mobile experiences to its users, Samsung said it is continuously working with partners around the world adding that it will provide the latest Android OS upgrades until the hardware specifications allow. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has revealed the full list of eligible Galaxy devices that will support three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades. The list includes a total of 38 devices including the Galaxy S20 lineup and all foldable phones with other devices to shortly join the list.

As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available."

Janghyun Yoon, Senior VP and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics

Here is the complete list of Samsung Galaxy devices eligible for three generations of Android OS upgrades:

  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20 Ultra, Note 20 5G, Note 20, Note 10+ 5G, Note 10+, Note 10 5G, Note 10, Note 10 Lite
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold
  • Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G
  • Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices

