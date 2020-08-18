Left Menu
Realme C12 vs Realme C15: Price and Specs comparison

Realme expands C-series with two new budget phones, the Realme C12 and Realme C15 powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core gaming processor and come with a 6,000mAh battery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:39 IST
The Realme C12 and Realme C15 boast a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Mini-drop display with an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Realme today introduced two new C-series smartphones, Realme C12 and Realme C15, with HD+ display, a massive 6,000mAh battery, Helio G35 Gaming Processor, and a fingerprint sensor.

The Realme C12 carries a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the lone 3GB+32GB storage model and its first sale is set for August 24. On the other hand, the Realme C15 has two storage variants: 3GB+32GB model priced at Rs 9,999 and 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 10,999 and is scheduled to go on sale on August 27. Both the phones will be available in Power Silver and Power Blue color options via realme.com and Flipkart.

The Realme C12 and Realme C15 boast a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Mini-drop display with an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. Both the phones are powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core gaming processor and come with a 6,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. There is also a Super Power Saving Mode that lets users' select six most-used apps and turns on a power-saving strategy when the battery is low.

Realme claims that the 6000mAh battery on both the phones can last up to 57 days in Standby Mode. It supports 46 hours of continuous calls, 10.2 hours of gaming, 18.6 online movies, and 1200 online songs.

Realme C12 vs Realme C15

The water-drop notch on the Realme C12 hosts a 5-megapixel selfie camera while the fingerprint reader is mounted at the rear. The phone comes with 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated SD card slot. As for the cameras, the C12 houses a triple rear camera array comprising of a 13-megapixel main lens with PDAF and 4x digital zoom, followed by a 2-megapixel B&W Portrait Lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera supports HDR, slo-mo, Timelapse, and other features.

The Realme C15 comes with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. It supports an 18W quick charge that takes only 30 mins to charge 25 percent of the 6,000mAh battery. The quad-camera array on the Realme C15 features a 13-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel B&W Portrait Lens and a 2-megapixel Retro Lens. Additional camera features include- 1080P/30fps video recording, slo-mo, 4x digital zoom, HDR Mode, Chroma Boost, and Portrait Mode. The 8MP selfie camera supports features including HDR Mode, Portrait Mode, and a Panoselfie.

