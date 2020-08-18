Left Menu
Centre allocates Rs 115 cr to IIT-Jodhpur to set up ‘iHub Drishti’

The Centre’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) has sanctioned Rs 115 crore to IIT-Jodhpur to set up a technology and innovation hub on "augmented and virtual reality". Named as “iHub Drishti”, this technology and innovation hub is being incorporated as a company with the initial seed funding from the DST under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

The hub will host teams of faculty members, research scholars, developers and scientists who will work towards achieving the hub’s targets.

