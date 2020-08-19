3 Indonesia adopts Nokia's Zero Drive Test solution to enhance n/w quality

Nokia has partnered with 3 Indonesia, one of the leading mobile communication service providers in Indonesia to develop a new Zero Drive Test assessment solution to enhance the latter's network quality and capacity to meet customer demand.

Powered by Nokia's AVA Cognitive Services, the fully automated Zero Drive Test solution provides detailed insights on network performance and helps reduce CO2 emissions by replacing the conventional manual drive tests on the road. The solution delivers a clear view of network quality, capacity, radio signal coverage, traffic localization and collects drive test information with higher accuracy, speed, and efficiency for network optimization as compared to the conventional drive testing that only provide a snapshot of network performance along the test route.

For instance, the solution can identify the experience for subscribers inside buildings, or contrast performance in the same location at different times of the day. These detailed insights will help the operator optimize radio base station LTE and improve any congested capacity or poor coverage spots.

Nokia said that 3 Indonesia is its first customer in the Asia Pacific and Japan Region to adopt the Zero Drive Test solution. Last year, the Finnish company delivered zero-emission products to over 150 customers worldwide.