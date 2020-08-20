F17 Pro, Oppo's sleekest phone on its way to India; to be priced under Rs 25K

The OPPO F17 Pro will soon be making its debut in India, the company said in a teaser released on Thursday. Touted as the sleekest smartphone within the Rs 25,000 segment in 2020, the device is only 7.48mm thin and weighs 164 grams.

Want a new way to flaunt? 🤩 The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/LVmAKE1jE1 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 20, 2020

The teaser showcasing the side view of the F17 Pro was shared by Oppo India via its official Twitter account. It does not reveal the exact launch date or any other information about the upcoming F-series phone which will also be the successor to the Oppo F15. To recall, the Oppo F15 was launched in January 2020 in India with a 6.53-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, 4,000mAh battery, and 48-megapixel quad-camera array.

Last week, popular tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that Oppo's next F-series smartphone, likely the Oppo F17, will be launching in India in early September and it will the sleekest F-series device till date.