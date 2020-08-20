Left Menu
Development News Edition

F17 Pro, Oppo's sleekest phone on its way to India; to be priced under Rs 25K

Earlier this week, popular tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that Oppo's next F-series smartphone, likely the Oppo F17, will be launching in India in early September and it will the sleekest F-series device till date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:59 IST
F17 Pro, Oppo's sleekest phone on its way to India; to be priced under Rs 25K
Image Credit: Twitter (@oppomobileindia)

The OPPO F17 Pro will soon be making its debut in India, the company said in a teaser released on Thursday. Touted as the sleekest smartphone within the Rs 25,000 segment in 2020, the device is only 7.48mm thin and weighs 164 grams.

The teaser showcasing the side view of the F17 Pro was shared by Oppo India via its official Twitter account. It does not reveal the exact launch date or any other information about the upcoming F-series phone which will also be the successor to the Oppo F15. To recall, the Oppo F15 was launched in January 2020 in India with a 6.53-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, 4,000mAh battery, and 48-megapixel quad-camera array.

Last week, popular tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that Oppo's next F-series smartphone, likely the Oppo F17, will be launching in India in early September and it will the sleekest F-series device till date.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Contempt case: SC rejects Bhushan's submission for hearing on sentence by another bench

The Supreme Court Thursday rejected the submission of activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan that another bench hear the arguments on quantum of sentence in the contempt case in which he has been held guilty for derogatory tweets against the judi...

Multiple landslides block Jammu-Srinagar NH

Multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Thursday, leaving over 200 vehicles stranded, officials said. The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with ...

Mukherjee's respiratory parameters show slight improvement: Hospital

Respiratory parameters of former president Pranab Mukherjee have shown a slight improvement, though he continues to be on ventilator support, the hospital said on Thursday. Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Armys Research and Referral Hosp...

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who have been accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in the multi-crore Yes Bank frau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020