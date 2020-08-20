Gmail, Google Drive outage cause trouble for users across the world
Millions of internet users on Thursday are facing trouble while sending emails and attachments through Gmails and also connecting with many of the G suite services.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:02 IST
Millions of internet users on Thursday are facing trouble while sending emails and attachments through Gmails and also connecting with many of the G suite services. A few minutes ago, the Google apps status page updated to confirm that they have received reports of an issue with Gmail and Google Drive.
Google's status page also said they are investigating the issue. It also indicated reports of problems with Google Meet, Google Voice and Google Docs, while anecdotal reports show people are having issues uploading to YouTube as well. A few of the social media users also took to Twitter and wrote about their problems with the #gmaildown. Some of them also posted memes along with their post on the micro-blogging site. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Google Drive
- Google Voice
- Google Meet
ALSO READ
Ex-Google exec sent to prison for stealing robocar secrets
Files by Google adds new privacy feature to protect personal content
Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, Google
Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more
Google pulls 2,500 China-linked YouTube channels over disinformation