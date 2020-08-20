Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia, StarHub conducting South East Asia's first live 5G NSA network trial

Earlier this week, StarHub announced that it has chosen Nokia as a preferred 5G technology partner and by mid-2021 the company will provide ultra-fast and ultra-responsive 5G services on a 3.5GHz spectrum on a standalone architecture to underpin next-generation ICT and digital innovation for Singaporeans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:30 IST
Nokia, StarHub conducting South East Asia's first live 5G NSA network trial
Image Credit: ANI

Nokia along with its long-standing partner StarHub is conducting South East Asia's first live 5G non-standalone (NSA) network trial across Singapore, the Finnish telecom company said on Thursday.

The 5G network trial running until 16 February 2021 will allow the Singaporean telecom company to deliver higher data bandwidth and reliable connectivity to its subscribers without a major infrastructure overhaul.

With ultra-fast speed and ultra-low-latency upgrades, StarHub will be able to improve the user experience at busy locations and major residential hubs across the South East Asian country. Nokia said that StarHub will progressively expand the 5G NSA network coverage and it is expected to reach 70 percent by September 2020.

"This project marks the beginning of a new chapter in the long-established partnership between Nokia and StarHub. It will allow us to align with Singapore's Smart Nation vision to create a world-class 5G infrastructure. We are excited to continue supporting StarHub in its mission to make 5G services a reality and a success in Singapore," said Ngiam Ming Kin, Head of Singapore at Nokia.

The network trial is utilizing Nokia's end-to-end core and radio solutions including Nokia NetAct, a field-proven and widely-deployed network management system that provides network operators with a comprehensive view of multiple networks and technologies, such as 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G to reduce manual processes and enhance network quality.

Earlier this week, StarHub announced that it has chosen Nokia as a preferred 5G technology partner and by mid-2021 the company will provide ultra-fast and ultra-responsive 5G services on a 3.5GHz spectrum on a standalone architecture to underpin next-generation ICT and digital innovation for Singaporeans.

"At StarHub, we are excited to be the first to offer customers in Singapore the 5G experience. To help us evolve quickly and easily towards 5G NSA, we chose Nokia's Single RAN portfolio as it brings new capabilities, improved network efficiency, and end-user experience. We look forward to harnessing the full potential of 5G for Singapore," said Chong Siew Loong, CTO, StarHub.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Track drug lords, investigate 'powerful' politicians: Goa BJP spokesperson on Vagator rave party

Goa police should track down drug lords of states narcotic trade network and powerful politicians should be thoroughly investigated, said Dattaprasad Naik, Goa BJP spokesperson on Thursday, following a raid at an illegal rave party in Vagat...

Go back to work, Malians told, as Colonel Goita declares himself junta head

Army Colonel Assimi Goita presented himself as head of the junta that ousted Malis president, as its spokesman sought to reassure citizens that daily life could resume as normal from Thursday.Junta members met government ministry officials ...

Meeting of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra underway in Delhi today

The meeting of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra is underway in Delhi. The treasurer Swami Govinddev Giri, General Secretary Champat Rai and other members -- Nripendra Misra, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and some Vishva Hindu Parishad members ar...

Ramesh Chennithala files fresh plea to produce all collected call records of COVID-19 patients

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has filed another petition in the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the state government to produce all the call records of COVID-19 patients collected by the police so far in a sealed cover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020