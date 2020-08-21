Google drops new features including attention alerts for Pixel Buds

Google is rolling out new features to the Pixel Buds which were launched earlier this year. The latest update brings features like bass boost, sharing detection, new transcribe mode, attention alerts, and improvements to the Find My Device feature.

Pixel Buds users have started receiving all of these new features. Further, the Google Pixel Buds are now available for purchase in additional color options including Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black in the U.S.

Bass Boost and sharing detection

Bass boost, as the name suggests, allows users to enhance the base while the share detection feature automatically detects when you share one of your earbuds with another person and each of you can control the volume individually. Sharing detection works during media playback and calls.

Transcribe Mode

Transcribe mode on Pixel Buds reads translated speech into your ear accompanied by a transcript on your phone screen. It currently supports translating from English to& French, German, Italian, and Spanish and works best in a quiet environment where one person speaks at a time.

Attention Alerts

It is an experimental feature that leverages AI technology to detect and notifies you of a few important sounds like baby cries, dog barking, and emergency vehicle siren when they happen around you. When on, Attention Alerts lowers the volume of your content momentarily to alert you to what's going on and the volume will return to normal after a few seconds.

Find My Device

Find My Device makes it easier to locate the earbuds if you have misplaced them. The new feature will show you the last known location of your Pixel Buds on a map even if they are disconnected from the phone.

Further, Pixel Buds users can ask Google to turn touch controls on and off while also having the option to turn them on and off in the Pixel Buds settings. Lastly, you can now use Google Assistant to check your buds' battery level by simply asking "Hey Google, what's the battery on my earbuds?