Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google drops new features including attention alerts for Pixel Buds

When on, Attention Alerts lowers the volume of your content momentarily to alert you to what’s going on and the volume will return to normal after a few seconds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-08-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 08:57 IST
Google drops new features including attention alerts for Pixel Buds

Google is rolling out new features to the Pixel Buds which were launched earlier this year. The latest update brings features like bass boost, sharing detection, new transcribe mode, attention alerts, and improvements to the Find My Device feature.

Pixel Buds users have started receiving all of these new features. Further, the Google Pixel Buds are now available for purchase in additional color options including Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black in the U.S.

Bass Boost and sharing detection

Bass boost, as the name suggests, allows users to enhance the base while the share detection feature automatically detects when you share one of your earbuds with another person and each of you can control the volume individually. Sharing detection works during media playback and calls.

Transcribe Mode

Transcribe mode on Pixel Buds reads translated speech into your ear accompanied by a transcript on your phone screen. It currently supports translating from English to& French, German, Italian, and Spanish and works best in a quiet environment where one person speaks at a time.

Attention Alerts

It is an experimental feature that leverages AI technology to detect and notifies you of a few important sounds like baby cries, dog barking, and emergency vehicle siren when they happen around you. When on, Attention Alerts lowers the volume of your content momentarily to alert you to what's going on and the volume will return to normal after a few seconds.

Find My Device

Find My Device makes it easier to locate the earbuds if you have misplaced them. The new feature will show you the last known location of your Pixel Buds on a map even if they are disconnected from the phone.

Further, Pixel Buds users can ask Google to turn touch controls on and off while also having the option to turn them on and off in the Pixel Buds settings. Lastly, you can now use Google Assistant to check your buds' battery level by simply asking "Hey Google, what's the battery on my earbuds?

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

As other doors close, some Rohingya cling to hope of resettlement

On the third anniversary of a mass exodus of Rohingya to Bangladesh, prospects look bleak for about 1 million members of the Muslim minority from Myanmar living in bamboo and plastic shelters in refugee camps.Two attempts to get a repatriat...

Nigeria plans to get 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines, says Minister of Health

The Government of Nigeria has said that it is working with global health and research organizations that are developing COVID-19 vaccines, according to a news report by Today.During a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on A...

Asian shares track Wall Street gains amid vaccine hopes

Asian shares were higher Friday on hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine, although worries remained about long-term economic damage from the pandemic. The rise in regional benchmarks echoed the gains on Wall Street, which were led ...

Lessor BOC Aviation says airline clients repaying delayed rentals

Most of BOC Aviations BOCA airline clients have resumed rental payments, a sign of cautious optimism, after deferring payments when the pandemic struck this year, the Asian lessors top executive told Reuters in an interview.BOCA has complet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020