Samsung Galaxy M51 may launch on Sept 10; likely to be priced under Rs 25,000

According to the leaked renders, the Galaxy M51 will feature a rear fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a left-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter. Further, fresh leaks also indicate that the phone will support 25W fast-charging and run One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 09:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy M51 may launch on Sept 10; likely to be priced under Rs 25,000

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new M-series phone, the Galaxy M51, in India and the latest reports suggest that the device could be launched next month. Popular leaker Mukul Sharma claims that the Samsung Galaxy M51 phone could launch on September 10 and will likely be priced around Rs 23,990.

Apart from the launch date and price, key specifications of the device have also surfaced online. According to Pricebaba and tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy M51 will come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Display, a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a massive 7,000mAh battery. The phone is said to measure 163.9x76.3x9.5mm and weigh 213g.

According to the leaked renders, the Galaxy M51 will feature a rear fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a left-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter. Further, fresh leaks also indicate that the phone will support 25W fast-charging and run Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. Here is the rumored specification chart for the upcoming Galaxy M51.

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED Infinity-O-display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or 765G Mobile Platform

Memory: up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM; up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

OS: One UI 2.0 based on Android 10

Front camera: 32MP

Rear camera: 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP

Battery: 7000mAh with 25W fast-charging support

