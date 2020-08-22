Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Xiaomi India on Saturday shared a poster wishing Ganesh Chaturthi whilst also teasing a new fitness band that most probably is the Mi Band 5.

As discussed in our previous article, the much-awaited Mi Band 5 is likely to arrive in India in September 2020. Past launch schedules also suggest that the popular fitness band from Xiaomi will make its India debut next month.

Mi Smart Band 5: Specifications

The Mi Smart Band 5 sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display with hundreds of customized watch faces including fifty-four IP featured themes such as Spongebob Squarepants, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hatsune Miku, and Detective Conan. The band is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Health and fitness features on the Mi Band 5 include:

A menstrual cycle prediction function with vibration alert

A 24-hour heart rate monitoring function

Sleep and stress monitoring

11 exercise modes including Outdoor running, power walking, cycling, indoor running, yoga, pool swimming, freestyle, indoor cycling, elliptical, jump rope and rowing machine

The fitness band comes with a 125 mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days in the NFC variant and 20 days in the non-NFC model. Other notable features onboard the band include remote photo taking, magnetic snap-on charging solution, and notification reminders.

The Mi Band 5 is expected to be priced at Rs 2,499 in India.