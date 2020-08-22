Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 12:34 IST
Xiaomi India on Saturday shared a poster wishing Ganesh Chaturthi whilst also teasing a new fitness band that most probably is the Mi Band 5.
As discussed in our previous article, the much-awaited Mi Band 5 is likely to arrive in India in September 2020. Past launch schedules also suggest that the popular fitness band from Xiaomi will make its India debut next month.
Ganapati Bappa Moraya 🙏#HappyGaneshChaturthi everyone. pic.twitter.com/kY9jDHdjwR— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 22, 2020
Mi Smart Band 5: Specifications
The Mi Smart Band 5 sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display with hundreds of customized watch faces including fifty-four IP featured themes such as Spongebob Squarepants, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hatsune Miku, and Detective Conan. The band is water-resistant up to 50 meters.
Health and fitness features on the Mi Band 5 include:
- A menstrual cycle prediction function with vibration alert
- A 24-hour heart rate monitoring function
- Sleep and stress monitoring
- 11 exercise modes including Outdoor running, power walking, cycling, indoor running, yoga, pool swimming, freestyle, indoor cycling, elliptical, jump rope and rowing machine
The fitness band comes with a 125 mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days in the NFC variant and 20 days in the non-NFC model. Other notable features onboard the band include remote photo taking, magnetic snap-on charging solution, and notification reminders.
The Mi Band 5 is expected to be priced at Rs 2,499 in India.