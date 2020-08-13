Left Menu
Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Days after its launch in China, the band was launched in international markets followed by the Indian market in September 2019. So, going by the previous trends, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is expected to arrive in India in September 2020. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:31 IST
Image Credit: Xiaomi

More than three months after the launch of Xiaomi Mi Band 5 in China and other global markets, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the fitness band in India yet.

If we look at the past launch schedules, the Mi Band 4, the predecessor of Mi Band 5 was launched in June 2019 in China. Days after its launch in China, the band was launched in international markets followed by the Indian market in September 2019. So, going by the previous trends, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is likely to arrive in India in September 2020.

It is noteworthy to mention that the product was earlier spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number 'XMSH10HM'.

Even though the release date has not yet been confirmed by the company, an identical product without NFC or SpO2 sensor (as in the global version of the fitness band) is already listed on Amazon India as Mijia Mi Band 5. Only the black color variant of the band has been listed by the seller and is priced at Rs 4,749 which is almost double the expected price of Rs 2,299 in India. The image descriptions on the product listing page clearly say that it is Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

However, we cannot assure as to whether the listed product is real or fake. Whatever the case may be, it's better to wait a little more for the official launch as it is said 'the longer the wait the sweeter the fruit'.

Mi Smart Band 5: Specifications

The Mi Smart Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display and hundreds of customized watch faces including fifty-four IP featured themes such as Spongebob Squarepants, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hatsune Miku, and Detective Conan. The band is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Notable features on the Mi Band 5 include:

  • A menstrual cycle prediction function with vibration alert
  • A 24-hour heart rate monitoring function
  • Sleep monitoring
  • 11 exercise modes
  • 14 days of battery life on NFC version and 20 days on non-NFC model
  • All-new magnetic snap-on charging solution
  • A remote photo control function for taking selfies from phone

