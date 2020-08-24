Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple Korea, under antitrust probe, proposes $84 mln to support small businesses

Apple Inc.'s South Korean unit has proposed measures to address antitrust concerns and offered to provide 100 billion won ($84.02 million) worth of support programmes for small businesses, consumers and others, the country's competition watchdog said on Monday. Another 25 billion won will be used to give consumer discounts on warranty repair costs and other benefits.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-08-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 08:33 IST
Apple Korea, under antitrust probe, proposes $84 mln to support small businesses

Apple Inc.'s South Korean unit has proposed measures to address antitrust concerns and offered to provide 100 billion won ($84.02 million) worth of support programmes for small businesses, consumers and others, the country's competition watchdog said on Monday. Apple Korea has been under investigation by the Korea Fair Trade Commission over allegations it abused its dominant position by forcing mobile carriers to pay for advertising and warranty repairs, the commission has said.

Apple has agreed to fix "unfair" terms with mobile carriers as part of its proposal, the KFTC said in a briefing. For example, Apple will discuss how to share advertising costs with telecoms firms, which will help reduce burdens to carriers, the KFTC said. Apple Korea was not immediately available for comment.

Out of the 100 billion won, Apple pledged to offer 40 billion won to build a centre to support research and development for Korea's small manufacturers and 25 billion won to establish an "academy" to provide education to developers. Another 25 billion won will be used to give consumer discounts on warranty repair costs and other benefits. The regulator will close the case without concluding whether Apple did anything illegal if it finds the proposed remedies reasonable after collecting public opinion.

In 2019, Apple held an 18% share in South Korea's mobile phone market, the home turf of Samsung Electronics, which controlled 65% of the market, according to data from researcher Counterpoint. Apple faces antitrust pressure in other countries. In March, French regulators fined Apple 1.1 billion euros ($1.23 billion), saying the iPhone maker was guilty of anti-competitive behaviour toward its distribution and retail network. Apple said at that time that it would appeal to the decision.

(s$1 = 1,190.1300 won)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong set for stormy CWC meet to discuss leadership issue

The Congress is set for a stormy meeting of its working committee on Monday as it stands divided on the leadership issue with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family. Top Congress leaders ar...

Heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat, southwest Rajasthan today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat. The low-pressure area lies over central parts of south Rajasthan and neighbourhood. It is very likely to mov...

Motor racing-Sato savours 'second chance in life' after Indy 500 win

Takuma Sato thought his motor racing career had come to an end when he bid farewell to Formula One in 2008 but the Japanese driver is relishing his second chance in life after winning the Indianapolis 500 for a second time in four years on ...

Emergency postal aid stalls as WH rejects House-passed bill

Help for the US Postal Service landed in stalemate Sunday as the White House dismissed an emergency funding bill aimed at shoring up the agency before the November elections as going nowhere and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged senators to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020