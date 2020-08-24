Left Menu
LG Q92, mid-range 5G smartphone with 48MP quad-cam goes official

The LG Q92 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a MicroSD card.

24-08-2020
LG Electronics has launched its first Q-Series 5G smartphone, LG Q92, in South Korea. The phone carries a price tag of KRW 400,000 (approx. Rs 25,000) for the only 6GB+128GB storage model and will go on sale on August 26.

The phone, as LG claims, has excellent durability as it has been tested for low temperature, humidity, high temperature, vibration, and drops, making it extremely durable for military use.

Talking about the phone's specifications, the LG Q92 boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The mid-range smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a MicroSD card.

The top, centrally aligned punch-hole cutout houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera while the quad-camera module on the back holds a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The LG Q92 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Network and connectivity features include 5G, Dual SIM, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headset jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and safe unlocking.

