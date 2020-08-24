Left Menu
Nokia 7705 SAR-Hmc wireless router gets FirstNet Ready certification

Devices with FirstNet Ready badge have to go through hundreds of tests covering many aspects, from security and durability to network impacts before being certified and approved for use.

Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia's 7705 service aggregation router-Hmc (SAR-Hmc) has been certified and approved for use on FirstNet, America's nationwide public safety broadband network, the Finnish telecom company said on Monday.

The FirstNet certified 7705 SAR-Hmc supports smart grid distribution automation and other fixed and vehicle-mounted applications for public safety agencies and those assisting them. It merges IP/MPLS (Multi-protocol Label Switching) fast packet switching with the secure and interoperable FirstNet network to deliver resilient wireless network services.

Commenting on the certification, Brenda Kittila, Vice President, FirstNet Operations at AT&T, said "FirstNet devices and modules go through an extensive review so first responders can be confident that Nokia's 7705 SAR-Hmc meets our highest standards for reliability, security, and performance. The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission."

FirstNet is a high-speed broadband communications platform built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority of the United States, an independent agency within the federal government, and supports communications for more than 13,000 public safety agencies and organizations across the country.

