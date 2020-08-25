Samsung's 'Find My Mobile' feature to function with offline devices
The 'Find My Mobile' feature of mobile brand Samsung that allows users to find their lost phones will now work even without a working internet connection.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:13 IST
The 'Find My Mobile' feature of mobile brand Samsung that allows users to find their lost phones will now work even without a working internet connection. According to The Verge, the feature comes with the new update which allows users to access the feature even when there is no Wi-Fi or cellular network connection.
The new 'offline finding' function will leverage a network of the nearby devices of Samsung Galaxy. It will function through the 'Community Find' feature wherein nearby Galaxy devices locate the phone if it is not able to find a WIFi or cellular. The feature has to be enabled and disabled through the settings function. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samsung